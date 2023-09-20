Steelers Sign WR Duece Watts To Practice Squad

A busy day of roster transactions continues Wednesday afternoon for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After signing veteran running back Godwin Igwebuike off of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad to the 53-man roster, and signing veteran defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to the 53-man roster Wednesday morning, the Steelers added rookie wide receiver Duece Watts to the practice squad, according to a press release from the team.

Watts was a standout receiver for Tulane during the 2022 season. With the Green Wave, Watts recorded 29 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns and added two catches for 83 yards in the Green Wave’s 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over USC. Watts finished eighth in the country in yards per reception in 2022.

While at Tulane, Watts played in 38 career games with 29 starts in three seasons. In his career, Watts finished with 85 receptions for 1,500 yards (17.6 avg.) and 17 touchdowns, becoming one of just four FBS players to register 85-plus catches and 15-plus receiving touchdowns and average 17.5-plus yards per catch from 2020-22.

Prior to his three-year career at Tulane, Watts played at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

Watts went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and was signed by the Green Bay Packers as a UDFA. Watts recorded just one reception for nine yards in the preseason with the Packers, playing 47 total snaps in three preseason games, generating a 53.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He was later waived ahead of roster cutdowns and went unclaimed before coming into Pittsburgh for a workout on September 12.

The former Tulane product measured in at 6012 and 196 pounds at his Pro Day but ran just a 4.59 40-yard dash.