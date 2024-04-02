Will Russell Wilson Play Better Than Mason Rudolph Did For Steelers?

Will Russell Wilson play better than Mason Rudolph for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Steelers set out to improve the quality of play at the quarterback position this offseason, one way or another. They identified this area as their Achilles’ heel, understanding that without better play, they’re not likely to achieve their goals.

I’m sure they expected early on to retain Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph as well. They discussed contract numbers with the latter, a free agent, and Pickett himself requested a trade. He departed after the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson, though whether they did so as the undisputed starter is a matter for some debate.

At this point, we can reasonably assume that Wilson is most likely the starter on opening day. With that in mind, the question we must ask is, do we pick up better than where we left off? Rudolph started the final four games of the season, including the playoffs, and looked better in that stretch than Pickett or Mitch Trubisky ever did through any similar stretch of games.

Statistically, he completed 77 of 113 passes for 958 yards with five touchdowns to one interception. He did fumble three times across six sacks taken, which does not factor into his 118.0 passer rating. His turnover-worthy throws, including one clear drop by a defenders, obviously don’t harm his stat line, either.

During his three regular season starts, all wins, the defense held two opponents to 11 or fewer points. They produced a combined six turnovers, as well, and the offensive running game dominated. They rushed for more than 450 yards during that three-game stretch to end the season and accounted for two-thirds of their offensive touchdowns.

Those are some factors to bear in mind while waxing nostalgic about the golden days of the Mason Rudolph era. Wilson would be very fortunate to benefit from Rudolph’s circumstances, with an excellent running game and opportunistic defense. Facing backup quarterbacks and bad defenses or defenses resting starters didn’t hurt, either.

But regardless of the circumstances, Wilson must perform at a reasonably high level. Having Justin Field potentially breathing down his neck also provides little margin for error on his behalf. If he isn’t part of the solution, then they can try another option.

