Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 3)

A new weekly segment here on Steelers Depot, Joe Clark and I will be hosting a video podcast every Thursday where we deep dive into some of the week’s biggest Steelers-related topics.

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe and I kick things off by wishing a very special happy birthday to Steelers Depot on its 16th anniversary.

We then dive right into the week’s topics and discuss the Steelers’ finalized list of pre-draft visitors, including a high-level overview of the number of players at each position that came to town. We talked about some surprising names to consider, including some top inside linebackers who were added to the list over the last few days.

Next, we talk about CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala stating that the Steelers could potentially draft a quarterback at some point with QB coach Tom Arth doing his due diligence. Which prospects have the Steelers shown interest in, and how late in the draft could a QB be taken, if at all?

We conclude the topics with some words from Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac on a recent radio hit, stating his opinion that the Steelers will select Duke OL Graham Barton in the first round and some thoughts on the WR2 situation in Pittsburgh.

The show is wrapped up by a voicemail question from a listener about the prospects of trading up or down in the draft.

Thank you for joining us for this 31-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

