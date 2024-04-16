Watch: The Depot 180 — April 16 — Episode 408

Episode 408 — Apr. 16, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the draft just 9 days away, the Steelers rounded out their pre-draft visit list with Washington OL Troy Fautanu, South Dakota State OL Mason McCormick, Duke OL Graham Barton, and NC State ILB Payton Wilson. In today’s episode, I discuss these prospects and how they could fit with the team. Multiple of them have positional flexibility, which could signal a trait that the Steelers are looking for.

