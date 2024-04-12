Watch: The Depot 180 — April 12 — Episode 407

Episode 407 — Apr. 12, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

More pre-draft visitors came to Pittsburgh over the last few days as the list of 30 visits is getting very close to completion. With that, the players and positions of interest are becoming very clear for the Steelers in the upcoming draft. They brought in centers Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier, WR Ladd McConkey, DBs Cooper DeJean and Beanie Bishop, and OT Tyler Guyton. I discuss all these prospects and more in today’s episode.

