Steelers Potential CB Target Mike Sainristil Not Expected To Last Past Pick 50

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers need help at cornerback in the draft. After CB Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers’ depth at the cornerback position is really weak. One cornerback the Steelers have been interested in during this draft cycle is Michigan’s Mike Sainristil. Sainristil met with the Steelers back in March ahead of his Pro Day and also had a formal meeting with the team at the NFL Combine, and he could help fill the Steelers’ long-term goal of replacing slot cornerback Mike Hilton.

At only 5’9″, Sainristil likely will not play on the outside, but that is okay as the Steelers have a huge need at slot corner with the release of Patrick Peterson earlier this offseason. However, Sainristil is a highly sought-after prospect, and Connor Rogers of NBC Sports does not believe he will be available past pick 50.

“Despite being undersized at 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, the former wide receiver has the ball skills that can change the game at any moment,” wrote Rogers. “It’s essentially a non-factor that Sainristil will be a slot corner at the next level with how often teams deploy at least three cornerbacks. It’s hard seeing him get out of the top 50.”

If Rogers is correct, it poses a problem for Pittsburgh, as they have a single pick in the top 50. They could use their first pick on him, but that is unlikely, given Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac’s indication that the team will go offensive line with their first pick.

Pittsburgh’s second pick is at No. 51 overall, so to get Sainristil, they may have to trade up. That has obviously not deterred general manager Omar Khan in the past, so it certainly is in play if the Steelers think Sainristil is their guy. Sainristil is a ball hawk at slot corner who had six interceptions and two touchdowns last season for the Wolverines. Sainristil, like Hilton, can also get to the quarterback as he had two sacks last season and made 44 tackles as he did not shy away from contact.

The Steelers need a cornerback, specifically a slot corner, and Sainristil fits who the Steelers would go after. The big question is if he would be available at 51 or if Khan would consider trading up. With all the Steelers’ needs, trading up may not be the smartest thing to do. At the same time, if Sainristil is the guy, why wait and let someone else draft him if you think he is the real deal?