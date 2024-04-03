Simms: Steelers Could Get Back To ‘Blitzburgh’ By Addressing Defensive Line Early In Draft

There are a number of avenues for the Pittsburgh Steelers to explore in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft as they look to fill out their roster. The general consensus is that the team will look to draft a center, wide receiver and potentially a cornerback within the first three rounds. Defensive line is still a need for the Steelers though, even if they did add a little bit of depth by signing Dean Lowry and bringing back Montravius Adams. On PFT Live, Mike Florio and Chris Simms talked about Pittsburgh’s draft needs, and Simms said he thinks the Steelers could go defensive line early to build their defense back up to an elite level.

“I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Steelers go, ‘Hey, I’m Mike Tomlin, and we’re gonna get back to Steelers, Blitzburgh, dominant defense. We’re gonna get one of these top-notch defensive tackles and make him apart of the front seven with these other guys we got,'” Simms said.

He thinks the Steelers are going to address the trenches in the first two rounds.

“I would think the first two rounds that those are certainly being considered, as far as O-line and D-line for sure,” he said.

With a defensive line that’s anchored by an aging Cameron Heyward, it might be a good move for the Steelers to add another young piece who can grow and develop along with Keeanu Benton to form the future of Pittsburgh’s defensive line. DeMarvin Leal hasn’t developed like the team surely hoped he would, and defensive line depth was an issue last season. The signing of Lowry adds a reliable veteran to the room, essentially a one-for-one replacement to Armon Watts although the two have different skill sets. But there’s still room to add, and the Steelers are looking at the position, hosting LSU DL Maason Smith for a pre-draft visit today. The team also had Florida DL Braden Fiske in yesterday.

While Smith isn’t someone who’s projected to go in the top two rounds as it stands, the Steelers could consider someone like Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro in the second. But Simms’ idea that the Steelers take a big swing in the first is probably only feasible if highly regard defensive linemen make it to Pittsburgh’s pick at No. 20. Both Jer’Zhan Newton from Illinois and Byron Murphy II from Texas are defensive tackle prospects who could be in play, but there’s a chance both are gone before the Steelers are on the clock.

Bolstering the defensive line for now and the future is an interesting move to consider, but with the amount of needs the Steelers currently have, it’s not something I can see them doing in the first round. Offensive tackle, center or cornerback are higher priorities, and you can throw wide receiver into the mix too, although I think the Steelers are comfortable waiting until Day 2 to take a wideout. But there’s little doubt that the team will look to address defensive line at some point in the draft, and hopefully the pick hits and the Steelers can turn into an elite defense once again.