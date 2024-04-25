Shrine Bowl Executive Believes Graham Barton Could Be Drafted Before Steelers’ Pick

Thankfully, answers will come by the end of tonight. But to throw one more wrench into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft process, Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton might not be there when the team is on the clock at No. 20. According to Shrine Bowl Director of Football Operations Eric Galko, he wouldn’t be surprised if Barton was off the board in the “teens” and if a team traded up to get him.

Galko shared his thoughts a short time ago, acknowledging most in the media have Barton off the board around the Steelers’ selection.

Most people have #Duke OL Graham Barton going around or after pick 20. Wouldn’t be surprised if he goes before then and/or a team trades up for him in the teens. He’s the top IOL for quite a few teams. Big fan of Barton myself. Been a first-round lock since May of last year. pic.twitter.com/VXxn6iwmie — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2024

Galko’s tweet also indicates Graham Barton is the top interior lineman on team’s boards. He doesn’t make it clear if that includes Washington’s Troy Fautanu or Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga but considering Barton is seen as a conversion prospect like those two are potentially viewed, it’s logical Barton is above those names as well.

The general consensus is the top half of the draft will feature plenty of offensive linemen. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz hears 10 of them, more than one-third of the picks, could come tonight. It’s a strong class overall, especially at tackle, and in an o-line starved world, teams are pouncing on the chance to fortify their front lines. Teams in front of the Steelers that could go offensive line include the Seattle at No. 16 and Cincinnati at No. 18. Our seven-round mock draft had Barton going to the Seahawks, four picks ahead of the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is in that camp, doing extensive homework on tackles and centers throughout the draft process. The Steelers could go in either direction tonight but it remains to be seen who will be on the board if they stay at 20. And you can’t rule out Omar Khan trading up for a lineman just as he did last year, climbing three spots from No. 17 to No. 14 to grab Georgia OT Broderick Jones before the tackle class fell off. If the Steelers are set on Graham Barton, they might have to do it again. As we always say this time of year, stay tuned.