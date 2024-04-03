Schefter: Bills Trading WR Stefon Diggs To Texans

The Houston Texans have pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring WR Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

In exchange for Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick, Buffalo acquired a 2025 second-round pick. Diggs is coming off a season where he had 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. His Buffalo career ends after four seasons as he’ll now join a Houston wide receiver room that also features Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Houston was a surprise in 2023, with rookie QB C.J. Stroud leading the team to the divisional round of the playoffs after a 10-7 regular season. They’ve also been one of the most aggressive teams in free agency this cycle, signing EDGE Danielle Hunter and also trading for RB Joe Mixon. Houston will be among the AFC’s biggest threats next season.

The move weakens Buffalo’s wide receiver room that also lost Gabe Davis, as he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent. Receiver now becomes a top priority for the Bills in the draft.

From a Steelers perspective, the move sets the market for what a trade for a top receiver may look like. While Diggs, who’s 30, is older than the 26-year-old Brandon Aiyuk, a player who’s at least loosely been linked to the Steelers, it gives a general outline for what it’s going to take to acquire a receiver. It’s a market that’s seemingly shifted in the last year, as the Steelers acquired more for WR Chase Claypool, getting a second-round pick without giving up additional assets as Buffalo did to move Diggs and get a second. The Steelers, obviously, turned that pick into CB Joey Porter Jr.

Pittsburgh doesn’t play Houston or Buffalo in the regular season in 2024, but if the Steelers make the playoffs, both teams could be threats in the AFC, although the Bills will need to find a solution at wide receiver with Diggs now gone. Pittsburgh is likely going to be in the market for a receiver, likely through the draft. Buffalo, which picks at No. 28 overall in the first round, very well could be targeting a first-round receiver, potentially limiting the amount of receivers available for the Steelers to take with their selection at No. 51 overall in the second round.

It’ll be interesting to see the ramifications of the move, and if the compensation does set the market for other wide receiver trades this offseason. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins requested a trade earlier this offseason, and I’m sure the Bengals’ front office isn’t thrilled about Buffalo only getting a second for Diggs and two late-round picks. But the Texans made themselves a lot better, and they’re set up to be a major threat in the AFC for years to come.