Ryan Clark: Justin Fields’ ‘Market Would’ve Been Different’ If Teams Really Believed In Him

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly hope they have a future long-term starting quarterback on the roster in Justin Fields. But they would have paid a lot more than a conditional future sixth-round pick to acquire him if they, or anybody else, felt any degree of confidence in that.

That’s the argument former Steelers S Ryan Clark made on the All Things Covered podcast with former teammate Bryant McFadden. McFadden’s cousin and co-host, and former Steeler, Patrick Peterson asked Clark if Fields has shown enough to prove he’s a bona fide starter.

“No, and I say that because the market would’ve been different,” Clark said of Fields. “I can tell you what the film showed me, especially toward the end of last season, and watching him play with the one bona fide receiver that he had in D.J. Moore, the connection they were able to have.”

The Justin Fields trade saga is probably one of the more anticlimactic in recent memory, at least in compensation terms. We all knew the Chicago Bears wanted to trade him—an effect on his value, certainly—but nobody imagined they would give him up for so little in return.

A former 11th-overall pick going into his fourth season, Fields has a terrible record and lots of turnovers. But he also has immense talent and is an elite athlete who knows how to use it. That was always the conundrum with him, but the Bears hold the first-overall pick and want to move on. They still liked him in spite of that impulse, as did his teammates.

While Clark praised Fields’ connection with Moore and TE Cole Kmet, he also noted his shortcomings. “He takes a lot of sacks. I also know he doesn’t protect the ball in the pocket. So, no, I don’t think he has shown enough, but we all know it’s also about the people around you. Do the people around you allow you to be your best self?”.

Clark brought up former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and how he seems to have settled in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns did not surround him with the best environment and then gave up on him. Can Fields similarly resurrect himself in a better atmosphere for him to flourish?

“I believe Justin Fields is extremely talented,” Clark allowed. “I believe he has a strong arm [and] he can obviously run, but it’s gonna be about, can you pick up offenses? Can you get the football out of your hands? Can you make the smart play? Can you win the big games in the critical football moments?”.

Fields still has a lot to prove, he insisted, which is why the Steelers paid so little for him. And the price they paid for him is proof that the league agrees he hasn’t shown enough. He managed to hold down a starting job for three years, but even last year he managed a 5-8 record.

At some point, the numbers need to look better. But the Steelers were willing to take on the risk for the price that they paid. Their 2025 sixth-round pick could rise to a fourth if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps or more. Reportedly other teams offered a bit more, but Fields wanted Pittsburgh. But they have Russell Wilson as the presumptive starter, so Fields’ first task is trying to steal the job. If he is who the league thought he was coming out of Ohio St., then that shouldn’t be too big of an ask.