Rapoport: Fields’ Agency Wanted Traded To Pittsburgh, Rejected Opportunities To Land Elsewhere

Sunday morning, we shared along news the Chicago Bears turned down better trade offers for QB Justin Fields to send him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth round pick, a low cost considering Fields has served as the Bears’ starter the last three years. Sunday evening, we have new information that explains why the Bears took less from Pittsburgh.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, at least four other teams asked about trading for Fields. But his representation asked Chicago to block any potential deal between those other teams, hoping for Pittsburgh to emerge and trade for him. With Kenny Pickett sent to Philadelphia, the deal came together Saturday night.

Important note on the Justin Fields trade: At least four additional teams inquired about trading for Fields, but Fields’ representation asked for him not to be traded there. He wanted the #Steelers, and the #Bears did right by him. https://t.co/jE65yV0jzm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2024

Rapoport’s reporting tracks with what others have said. The Philadelphia Eagles were reportedly one of those teams pursing Fields. But with a younger and more established starter in Jalen Hurts, it seems as though Fields didn’t want to go to an organization that had a cemented starter.

Instead, he comes to Pittsburgh as Russell Wilson’s backup. Wilson agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers last Sunday and though the Steelers reportedly are interested in hammering our a contract extension after the season, they also rejected Wilson’s big for a two-year contract. His play this season will determine his future. Fields is also a pending free agent, assuming his fifth-year option is declined come May, but there’s a better chance for playing time in Pittsburgh than many other franchises.

There’s also the benefit of coming to the Steelers’ organization. A stable and competitive group, Mike Tomlin’s expressed interest in Fields since he came out of Ohio State ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. That Pro Day meeting likely influence Fields’ desire to go to Pittsburgh, a place where he’d be wanted and could develop behind Wilson, whose game he models after.

For Fields and the Steelers, it’s a win-win. Fields comes to a place where he’s wanted and can grow. Pittsburgh gets a nearly no-risk trade at a talented quarterback to serve as their backup, now one of the best No. 2’s in football. And even the Bears, though they received little in return, can fully move on to drafting USC QB Caleb Williams No. 1 overall next month.