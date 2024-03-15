Report: Eagles Made Failed Trade Attempt For Justin Fields, Pivoted To Kenny Pickett After

Even if Justin Fields doesn’t become a Pittsburgh Steeler, he will have helped shape the team’s quarterback room. Appearing on SportsCenter Friday evening, Dan Graziano said the Philadelphia Eagles were in trade talks with the Chicago Bears for Fields.

When those talks fell through, the Eagles moved onto Kenny Pickett, agreeing to a deal for him Friday afternoon.

“The Eagles, from what I understand talking to sources around the league, were one of the teams that had talked to the Bears about Justin Fields, but obviously could not get to the point where they agreed on a price,” Graziano said. “So they traded for Pickett.”

Philadelphia sent a 2024 third-round pick and pair of 2025 seventh-round selections for Pickett and one of the Steelers’ fourth-round picks, breaking up their back-to-back selections at No. 119 and No. 120.

Fields dominated early portions of the offseason conversations, with many believing he would be the league’s most sought-after name. But it’s shown that Fields is taking a major backseat to the rest of the league. Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and a slew of veteran backups (Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold, Jacoby Brissett) along with the rotating cast of 2022 picks – Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and now Pickett – all finding new homes.

This has left Chicago without a dance partner. Poised to select USC’s Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, the team’s intent was to “do right” by Fields and trade him as soon as they could. But it’s clear they’re not trying to give him away, as evident by the Eagles unable to agree to terms.

Fields’ future remains unknown. With Pickett out of the picture in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are theoretically back in play. And if the cost is low enough, they wouldn’t feel obligated to pick up the fifth-year option on him. Still, it would mean trading for Fields on an expiring contract to sit on the bench, until and unless Russell Wilson gets hurt. Signing a veteran without trading draft capital still seems more sensible for a Steelers’ team with plenty of holes in its roster.

But this has been a truly wild offseason. Pittsburgh has gone from expressing confidence in Pickett, to reports they were out on Justin Fields, to reports they were in on Justin Fields, to reports they were out on Russell Wilson, to signing Russell Wilson, and finally, to trading Pickett. Instead of guessing, we’ll wait to see what the team’s next move is.