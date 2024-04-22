Rapoport: Levi Wallace Expected To Sign With Broncos

The Denver Broncos are hosting former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Levi Wallace on a visit today, and according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are expected to sign Wallace “if all goes well.”

The #Broncos are hosting FA CB Levi Wallace on a visit today, and sources say he’s expected to sign a 1-year deal with Denver if all goes well. The former #Bills and #Steelers starter had plenty of options, but wanted to play for DC Vance Joseph. A key add before the draft. pic.twitter.com/yHQuYqS8oR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2024

Rapoport adds that Wallace had “plenty of options” but would choose Denver to play under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Of course, we aren’t sure what other options he had, as all we’ve heard about his free agency is interest from Denver.

It’s unclear if this is Wallace’s first or second time visiting Denver, as Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Wallace would visit the Broncos on April 12. That visit either got moved or this is now Wallace’s second time meeting with the Broncos, this time with the hopes of finalizing a contract.

After a solid first season in Pittsburgh, Wallace’s performance dipped a bit in 2023 as his lack of speed really showed up and became an issue early in the season. After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Wallace signed a two-year deal with the Steelers. During his career in Pittsburgh, he had six interceptions, with four coming in 2022 and two coming in 2023, both of which came in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wallace also had 25 passes defensed in 31 games to go along with 86 total tackles.

He now is poised to join a cornerback room in Denver that also features Patrick Surtain and Pitt product Damarri Mathis. Wallace would have the chance to start for the Broncos in Joseph’s defense, as the Broncos currently don’t have much depth at the cornerback position. Denver likely represents an opportunity for Wallace to play more than he could’ve elsewhere, and it sounds like it will end up being his next destination.

Given that it’s expected to be a one-year deal, it could come in as a veteran benefit contract given the fact that Wallace wasn’t super impressive last season and there didn’t seem to be a ton of interest for him on the market.

The Steelers still have work to do at cornerback, as their only offseason move at the position so far was to trade for CB Donte Jackson. It’s likely a position that will be addressed during the draft and also potentially in free agency after the draft.