Potential Steelers CB Target Cooper DeJean Cleared For Upcoming Workout With NFL Teams

One of the top defensive playmakers in the draft, Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, has been unable to participate in the pre-draft process up to this point due to a broken fibula suffered in November of last season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, DeJean sent a letter to NFL teams informing them that he is cleared to resume football activities.

Iowa DB Cooper DeJean – one of the top defensive prospects in the upcoming draft – sent a letter to all NFL clubs last week informing them that, after suffering a broken fibula in November, he now has been cleared to return to all football activities. DeJean will hold an… pic.twitter.com/8r4NAH8DAO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2024

He has a scheduled workout on April 8 and will do all on-field testing as well as positional drills at the event. Yale is the last remaining pro day on April 3, so all focus will be on DeJean at his event. The Pittsburgh Steelers showed interest in DeJean at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine with a formal meeting. College scout Jim Ward was present at the Iowa pro day, but DeJean was unable to work out.

DeJean is projected to test very well and could quickly thrust himself back into the conversation as one of the top defensive backs in the draft with a good performance. In three years at Iowa, he racked up 120 total tackles, 85 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, 13 passes defensed, seven interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns.

Though he didn’t work out at the Combine, he measured at 6010, 203 pounds, with 31 1/8-inch arms. It will be interesting to see who all shows up for his individual workout. Along with DeJean, Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd is going to be working out at that event, per Brett Kollmann. The Steelers reportedly had a pre-draft visit with Boyd, so there will be two players that the team is interested in working out.

Piggy backing on this. Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd will also be testing at Cooper DeJean's pro day as well. Recently put up 38 on the bench at the UNI pro day, and will do the rest of his testing alongside DeJean. https://t.co/okqsjeA3wr — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 29, 2024

Boyd was not at the Combine, but he measured in at Northern Iowa’s Pro Day at 6023, 329 pounds, with 31 7/8- inch arms. He did not participate in drills but will do so alongside DeJean on the 8th.

You can view our in-depth scouting reports for both of these prospects below.