Report: Steelers Schedule Pre-Draft Visit With Small-School DT Khristian Boyd

Add another pre-draft visitor to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ list. Per NFL draft insider Tony Pauline, the Steelers have scheduled a visit with Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd.

In his latest Pro Day recap article, he notes Boyd has 15 pre-draft visits scheduled, a list that includes the Steelers.

Northern Iowa held its Pro Day on Monday with over a dozen teams in attendance. Curiously, the Steelers weren’t among there, but according to Pauline, Boyd injured his hamstring while training and only benched during his workout. There, he impressed, repping 225 pounds 38 times.

Perhaps the Steelers decided to skip the event with the understanding there wouldn’t be much to watch and a pre-draft visit can offer the opportunity for the entire organization to get to know him. Boyd was one of the NFL Scouting Combine’s biggest snubs and likely one reason why he has a long list of pre-draft visits as teams want to get medical information in addition to getting to know him.

Boyd attended this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, weighing in at 6021, 320 pounds with 31.5-inch arms. At yesterday’s Pro Day, he came in heavier at 329 pounds.

In 2023, he racked up 43 total tackles (6.5 for a loss) with 3.5 sacks. An older prospect who spent six years in college, he recorded 22.5 career tackles for loss along with 10.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. The Steelers don’t typically target players below the FBS level so when they show interest, it’s notable. They didn’t hide their interest in South Carolina State DT Javon Hargrave in 2016, making him their third-round selection that year.

Per Pauline, Khristian Boyd hopes to work out for scouts along with Iowa DB Cooper DeJean on April 15. DeJean is recovering from a broken leg and did not work out at his Hawkeyes Pro Day Monday.

We’ve yet to write a scouting report on Boyd but will have one ahead of next month’s draft. Currently, Boyd is projected to be a sixth-round pick though Day 3 of the draft can often be unpredictable, especially in a 2024 class that isn’t regarded as having great depth. Pittsburgh currently owns one fourth-round pick and two sixth-round picks on Day 3.

Boyd is the second reported defensive lineman who has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers, joining Florida State DT Braden Fiske.