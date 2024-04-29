Payton Wilson Is ‘Gonna Be Really Good For The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Says Brother And Former Pirates Pitcher Bryse Wilson

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed value in a player’s NFL bloodline in the draft. TJ Watt, Devin Bush, Connor Heyward, and Terrell Edmunds are just a few examples of Steelers’ draft picks with NFL family members. While they may not have followed that trend this year, they did still draft a player with another professional athlete in the family. Drafted by the Steelers at the bottom of the third round this past draft, Payton Wilson is an exceptionally athletic linebacker with a long injury history. His older brother, Bryse Wilson, is a current pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers and may be familiar to some Steelers fans as he used to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Considering how dreadful the Pirates have been, especially recently, that may be a red flag for many Steelers fans. However, much like many pitchers before him, Wilson has become a much better player since leaving the Pirates. Right before a recent game, he was actually interviewed in the dugout about his brother being drafted to the Steelers and what he expects for him.

”I couldn’t be more proud. Just everything he’s gone through, all the injuries, and just seeing first-hand how hard he’s worked throughout his young career so far. He enjoys every bit of it. He deserves all of it. I’m super excited to see what he’s able to do, and I think he’s gonna prove a lot of people wrong when it comes to those injuries,” Wilson said about his brother being drafted by the Steelers. “I think he’s gonna be really good for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Wilson, the Steeler, does have a very extensive injury history, but there’s hope that those problems won’t hinder him in the NFL. Along with the signing of Patrick Queen, the Steelers have now drastically improved their linebacker room, which could be key if Cole Holcomb doesn’t come back from his injury the same player. With Queen and Elandon Roberts on the team, Wilson doesn’t need to start immediately as well, not being thrown into the fire as a rookie, barring injuries.

Wilson, the Brewer, probably knows more than anyone about how hard his brother has worked to recover from the injuries he’s suffered, so hopefully, he’s correct in saying that the doubters will be proven wrong. He should be able to give his brother some tips about living in Pittsburgh, too.

If anyone knows how passionate and faithful the people of Pittsburgh are, it’s a former Pirate. In a perfect world, Wilson will be a much better linebacker for the Steelers than his brother was as a pitcher for the Pirates. Considering the difference in quality between the Steelers’ and Pirates’ coaching staffs, it shouldn’t take much.