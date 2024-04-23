Pauline: If Steelers Don’t Trade Up With Broncos, Graham Barton Team’s Likely Selection

NFL Insider Tony Pauline certainly made some headlines on Tuesday afternoon when he reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are actively trying to trade up with the Denver Broncos to land Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

But during an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan PM Show Tuesday with Andrew Filliponi and Chris Mueller, Pauline still believes that Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton will be a Steeler in the first round when it’s all said and done Thursday night.

Asked for his prediction of which player will be the Steelers’ first-round pick on Thursday, whether at No. 20 overall or via trade up or trade down, Pauline was quick to say, Barton, a player the Steelers have been heavily connected to in recent weeks as the draft draws closer.

“Graham Barton, the offensive lineman from Duke. Is he a center? Is he a guard? Is he gonna stay a tackle? I think that’s part of the appeal around, with Graham Barton,” Pauline said of Barton being his prediction for the Steelers’ pick Thursday. “Never mind the fact he comes from Duke. He’s had a tremendous Pro Day as well as a terrific senior year. The versatility and the fact that he’s got the mental acumen to play multiple positions on the offensive line.”

Barton is a player that continues to generate buzz when it comes to the Steelers and No. 20 overall.

Pittsburgh has a glaring need at the center position, and though Barton was a left tackle the last three seasons at Duke, he played some center as a freshman in 2020, seeing 430 snaps at the position. He was slated to play center at the Senior Bowl but had to miss the week due to injury, but he has been working at the position throughout the pre-draft process.

He tested among the elite of the elite as a center, too, and though there are questions of whether he’s a tackle, guard, or center in the NFL, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that the Steelers view Barton as a center, and believes that he will be the Steelers’ pick on Thursday night. At 6053 and 313 pounds, Barton certainly has the size to play the tackle position. However, with 32 7/8-inch arms, he’s probably better suited to play inside at guard or center instead of tackle.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith attended the Duke Pro Day, and then the Steelers hosted Barton for a pre-draft visit, while former Steelers cornerback and current scout Ike Taylor spoke glowingly of Barton on a recent “Bleav in Steelers” podcast, stating that Barton is a grizzly bear and a dancing ballerina. Quite the mix.

“This is what I think about when I think about Graham Barton,” Taylor said of Barton. “You mix a grizzly bear, you put in a ballerina, and you put in a lion…them people don’t come around too often.”

Players like Barton with his size and experience don’t come around often, like Taylor pointed out. The Steelers have shown plenty of interest, too. Though Pittsburgh is reportedly showing interest in trading up for cornerback Quinyon Mitchell as Pauline reported Tuesday, chances are Barton is the guy on Thursday night.

The dots are connecting too easily.