Mike Silver: Steelers Are ‘Not In Play’ Currently For Brandon Aiyuk Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected heavily to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk throughout the pre-draft process when it comes to a trade standpoint.

According to Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Steelers have made trade calls to the 49ers about Aiyuk.

But on Thursday, San Francisco Chronicle 49ers reporter Mike Silver stated on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller that the Steelers “are not in play currently” for Aiyuk in a trade with the 49ers.

After the Steelers reportedly restructured outside linebacker Alex Highsmith’s contract Wednesday, opening up another $7 million in salary cap space, speculation started to generate that a move for a receiver via trade was on the horizon, with many looking to Aiyuk in San Francisco.

“I actually believe, based on my latest information, the Steelers are not in play,” Silver said regarding the Steelers in the Aiyuk conversation, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “…that can change in a heartbeat, right? Omar [Khan] could send a text to John Lynch right now and all of a sudden they’re in play.”

“I was told by somebody who’s aware of what’s going on, on Tuesday, early Tuesday, that the Steelers had not made those kind of overtures. …So based on my information at that time, that ball was not rolling, nor had the groundwork really been laid. But, these things can happen reasonably fast.”

Silver added the caveat that he hadn’t followed up regarding the Steelers and Aiyuk since that conversation he had Tuesday, but he’s a trusted NFL insider dating back to earlier in his career before the Chronicle, so he’s well-connected.

Pittsburgh has a major need at the receiver position following the trade of Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in mid-March. While the Steelers signed veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins in free agency, GM Omar Khan and the Steelers haven’t addressed the position properly, finding the No. 2 option next to George Pickens for new quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to work with under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Outside of Aiyuk, the Steelers have been connected to Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton via trade, with ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reporting Wednesday that the Steelers are a “team to watch” in a trade for Sutton.

The Steelers have also been connected to a handful of receivers in the draft as well, including some first-round options such as LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, and even Georgia’s Ladd McConkey.

Where there is smoke at the receiver position, there tends to be fire.

But Silver doesn’t see the Steelers in play for Aiyuk, though things could change the closer they get to pick No. 20 on Thursday night. Silver previously reported Tuesday that the 49ers want a first-round pick in any trade for Aiyuk, which might be a bit rich for the Steelers, on top of needing to give him a new long-term contract, too.