Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,144)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,144 on this Sunday afternoon, I discuss why, regardless of the endless preparation we do, it’s challenging to predict how a team’s draft will turn out.
