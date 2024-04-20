Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,143)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,143 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss why this draft is one of the most important ones the Steelers have had in years.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1143)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4933244076
6bc9mw6n