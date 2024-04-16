Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,139)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,139 on this Tuesday afternoon, I wonder if there is more to second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson spending time with quarterback Russell Wilson in recent days. Could he be a potential answer at center?

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1139)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2122294272

