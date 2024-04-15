Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,138)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,138 on this Monday afternoon, I discuss the pre-draft visitors at the center position, including some conversion prospects, and talk about why the Steelers are better equipped to handle a position switch this time around.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1138)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8013457485
6bc9mw6n