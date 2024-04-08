Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,131)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,131 on this Monday afternoon, I make the case for trading up to acquire LSU DL Maason Smith if he is available at the top of the third round.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1131)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8517153346
