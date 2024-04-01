Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,124)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,124 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about the urgency of the Steelers taking a center in the 2024 NFL Draft and the history of centers being taken in the early rounds.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1124)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6205836848
6bc9mw6n