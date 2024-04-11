If Not O-Line, Who Are Steelers Drafting In First Round?

If not an offensive lineman, who are the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting in the first round?

Many seem to have the Pittsburgh Steelers locked in on an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft. And let’s be very honest here: they’re probably right as long as a worthy player is available. But let’s say for some strange reason they don’t draft a lineman first: who is it, and at what position?

After all, offensive line isn’t the only position the Steelers can really stand to address. They obviously, as of this writing, still need another wide receiver, and there are needs or wants on defense. Another cornerback, another defensive lineman, another inside linebacker, all seem to be on the table. The first round is likely too high for an inside linebacker, however, after adding Patrick Queen in free agency.

But a defensive lineman or a cornerback are certainly plausible, as is a wide receiver, I think. I struggle to make a compelling case elsewhere, unless a top quarterback somehow falls. At outside linebacker, you have T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and I just don’t see a safety without position flexibility.

I imagine the Steelers would love to watch WR Rome Odunze fall and force them into a difficult decision. But even that is on the cusp of plausibility and I don’t see another wide receiver forcing their hands. Cornerbacks like Nate Wiggins and Quinyon Mitchell seem to be in the conversation, but which defensive linemen would you name?

We can’t dismiss the possibility of the Steelers trading, either up or down, though I see one problem with that. If the Steelers actually make a move like this, they’re almost undoubtedly doing it for an offensive lineman. Unless they really, really, really want a top-flight wide receiver, which is more plausible than it is in most years.

Ultimately, the odds strongly favor the Steelers drafting an offensive lineman, either a center or a tackle, in the first round. Calling any other position a surprise might be a bit too strong, but really, not by much. That’s where the holes are in their starting lineup, after all, barring some pre-draft move we’re not anticipating.

