Ian Rapoport ‘Leaning More’ Toward Brandon Aiyuk Staying With 49ers

For years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have consistently drafted and developed quality wide receivers, keeping their room of pass catchers stocked. However, they have a glaring need at the position now, with little depth and a lack of proven players. While this upcoming draft presents a talented class of receivers, the Steelers could instead look to trade for another team’s disgruntled star in Brandon Aiyuk. That is easier said than done though, with a potential Aiyuk trade reportedly costing serious draft capital, as well as coming with a new deal that would make him one of the top-paid receivers in the league.

It isn’t typically the Steelers’ style to make a big-time trade like this either, but with Omar Khan in the driver’s seat, anything is possible until after the draft passes. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, one of the league’s most connected and well-informed individuals, provided some information today on where he potentially sees the Aiyuk situation heading.

“The question really is, does Brandon Aiyuk want to stay in San Francisco with a team that’s awesome and will probably be very good for a long time? Are they gonna pay him the most in the NFL? Maybe not, they got a good team, they want to keep it together. But would it be enough to keep him?” Rapoport said. “I’m leaning more, as of right now, of him potentially staying, but this story has not yet been written fully at all.”

Based on what Rapoport is hearing, it seems like Aiyuk will end up staying in San Francisco for slightly less money than he may receive elsewhere. Based on what the Steelers’ cap situation could potentially be, this may hint even more toward him not landing in Pittsburgh. Aiyuk would undoubtedly make the Steelers better, but considering they’d most likely have to give up their first-round pick this year and pay him top-level money, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

The Steelers have needs at both center and tackle that arguably need to be addressed more than receiver, as well as major question marks at cornerback and along the defensive line. Rapoport implies that this situation is fluid and could change at any moment, but more likely than not, Aiyuk will be staying in San Francisco in a situation very similar to one fellow 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel went through a few years ago. If the Steelers are going to improve at receiver, it will more than likely be through the draft.