Greg Cosell: Justin Fields Doesn’t See Things Clearly, ‘That May Never Change’

Justin Fields is entering the fourth-and-final year of his rookie contract in 2024, assuming the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t pickup his fifth-year option by May 2nd, which is unlikely to happen. He is just 25 years old, so by way of birth certificate he presents more long-term upside than Russell Wilson who is a decade older. Regardless, the Chicago Bears moved on from Fields, signaling they didn’t think he was the long-term answer at quarterback. That decision was made more difficult for them as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, expected to use the pick on QB Caleb Williams from USC.

Typically by the time a quarterback has started two full seasons, you should have a good idea of what they are going to become. They can always improve, particularly on the mental side of the game, but their traits should be mostly evident with that many games played. Fields was a three-year starter for the Bears and has 38 NFL starts under his belt. While he has steadily improved in most of the major passing stats over that time, he has shown no signs of being a 4,000-yard, 25-touchdown passer at the NFL level so far.

Longtime NFL Analyst Greg Cosell was on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday and was asked if he agreed with the Bears moving on from Fields just three years after making him the No. 11 overall draft selection.

“I do agree with it, yes,” Cosell said. “I think Fields has played enough games. I believe he started 37 games in this league, and one of the things that I think that just stands out, and it’s very hard to coach this…It’s very hard to teach someone to see things clearly when they really don’t just innately. And I think that’s one of the major issues with Justin Fields that may never change.”

Evaluating a quarterback is so difficult because you can get too caught up in the physical traits like mobility or a big arm, and end up with a prospect like Malik Willis. On the flipside, you can fall in love with a prospect’s decision making and winning record, but they don’t have physical gifts to back it up. Fields falls more into the former group of the two.

You can’t blame the record solely on Fields, but he is just 10-28 as an NFL starter. He hasn’t been adequately surrounded by talent thus far in his career, but he also hasn’t made the most of his opportunities or done much to elevate the group overall. He has grown slightly more efficient each year, from a 58.9 completion percentage his rookie season to a 61.4 completion percentage in 2023.

His touchdowns are up and his interceptions are down, but still he hasn’t taken that next step as an NFL passer. His decision making isn’t quick enough and he holds onto the ball too long, which has led to him taking 135 sacks in just three seasons. According to stats provided by TruMedia, Justin Fields had the slowest average time to throw (or sack) in the 2023 season of qualified quarterbacks with 3.12 seconds.

“If that doesn’t change, he’ll always be a spectacular player who can make special plays and will have special games, but may not just be exactly what you want at the quarterback position long term.”

The Steelers will be looking to figure that out with a big decision next offseason. Both Wilson and Fields are on one-year contracts.