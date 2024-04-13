Greg Cosell: Amarius Mims Has ‘Best Traits’ Of Any Offensive Tackle In 2024 Draft

One of the players who’s been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers the most in the 2024 NFL Draft is Georgia OT Amarius Mims, and film guru Greg Cosell heaped a lot of praise on Mims in a video for the 33rd Team. Cosell said that Mims has the best traits of any offensive tackle in the class.

“I think if you’re just looking at traits, he’s the best offensive tackle prospect in the draft,” Cosell said. “This guy’s 6-8, 340, he’s got arms that are over 36 inches arm. That’s ridiculous. This guy had some unbelievable reps in pass pro. Guys never got around him, every now and then he’d get beat with redirection inside, but his length, his mass, his exceptionally long arms, he can control the edge in pass pro. This guy, he is a giant athlete. To me, he may have the best traits of any of the offensive tackles in this draft class.”

Cosell did cite Mims’ limited tape and some injury concerns, but if a team is comfortable with him, it could be worth the risk. Mims might not be ready to start Day One, and the Steelers didn’t make Broderick Jones their Week One starter, and PFF’s Steve Palazzolo thinks Jones was a better prospect than Mims. But as Cosell pointed out, he’s an athletic freak with his long arms and size, something that can’t be taught. Working with an NFL coaching staff could unlock Mims and make him a really good offensive tackle in the league.

For the Steelers, they’re looking to potentially improve their line and taking Mims would be a clear sign that Dan Moore Jr.’s job is on the line. It’s highly unlikely that Mims would be around with the Steelers second-round pick at No. 51 overall, so the team would need to invest in him in the first round. He’s been one of the most-mocked players to the Steelers though, and if they do address tackle in the first, Mims could be the pick due to his freakish traits and experience playing right tackle, which would allow the Steelers to move Jones back to the left side, his more natural position.

It’s a real possibility the Steelers try to get their bookend tackles of the future with Jones and a high draft pick, but it’s not a guarantee with so many other needs, including at center, wide receiver and cornerback. While it seems unlikely the Steelers will invest in a first-round receiver, center and cornerback are legitimate possibilities and could push offensive tackle down the board. Becoming a Steeler would “mean a lot” to Mims and have the chance to reunite with some of his former Georgia teammates, and we’ll find out in under two weeks whether or not that ends up happening.