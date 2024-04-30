Jaguars Release WR Zay Jones

On the heels of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran wide receiver Zay Jones.

We have released WR Zay Jones and K Joey Slye. — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 30, 2024

Cutting veterans is common post-draft as teams replenish their roster with draft picks, squeezing veterans out of the picture. For Jacksonville, that came in the form of first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., a dynamic downfield threat and one of the top receivers in this year’s draft. With free agent addition Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk still on the roster, Jones became expendable. He was scheduled to earn just over $7.7 million for the Jags in 2024.

The release is notable solely for the fact of Pittsburgh’s need at wide receiver. Though the team drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, it still could be looking to add a veteran wideout, primarily to play on the outside. Rumors have swirled about the team adding an “explosive playmaker,” though it’s unclear who that could be referring to. According to one report, it’s not Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton.

It’s doubtful it would be Jones, who averaged just 9.4 yards per catch last season for the Jaguars. Now 29 years old, he’s generally been an underneath threat throughout his career, sporting a 10.6-yard average. But he has been a relatively productive receiver, catching 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns just two years ago in 2022. Last season, per PFF, he logged 332 snaps on the outside with another 139 in the slot, giving him formational flexibility. A knee injury limited him to just nine games.

It’s worth noting Jones was arrested last year on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. However, those charges were dropped in March after the state declined prosecution and Jones is unlikely to face league discipline.

If Pittsburgh can’t pull off a trade for a big-name receiver, it may turn to the free agent market. DJ Chark would make the most sense, a veteran with big-play ability, especially now that Michael Gallup has been signed by the Las Vegas Raiders. But Jones is a name worth mentioning until Pittsburgh finally adds a wide receiver. Which will hopefully take place sooner than later to end the endless speculation.