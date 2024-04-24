Florida WR Ricky Pearsall Says Steelers Looked At His Age ‘As A Positive Thing’

The NFL draft is almost here, and while it’s more likely that the Steelers target an offensive lineman in the first round, many fans are hoping they find an upgrade at wide receiver shortly after that. While there’s some chatter about the team trading for a veteran like Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton, especially with the reported restructuring of Alex Highsmith’s contract, there’s no guarantee that any kind of deal gets done. Therefore, the Steelers could look to find their new wide receiver in either the second or third round of the draft.

With this year’s class of receivers being particularly strong, there should be at least one high-quality player available for the team when it picks at 51 in the second round. They’ve met with multiple receivers who could fall in that range, including Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, who spoke about his meeting with the Steelers during the most recent episode of the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“It was very laid back. It was definitely a change from my other 30 visits. It was refreshing to see coaches like that. They’re both really good dudes, really good coaches, and I’d be really excited to be able to play [for] them,” Pearsall said about meeting with Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.

Tomlin’s straightforward nature and ability to connect with players are some of his most well-known qualities, so it’s no surprise that Pearsall’s meeting with him and Smith stood out. Adams went on to ask Pearsall what Tomlin and Smith were most impressed with about him.

“They pointed out my age at one point, saying that I’m an experienced player and they like that about me,” Pearsall said. “A lot of teams, well a lot of things, that come up with the age thing is like a negative thing, but they took it as a positive thing, which I really thought was really cool. And just how skilled of a player I am, top to bottom, when it comes to route running, understanding the game, and so that’s what they were impressed with.”

Pearsall will turn 24 at the start of September, which does put him a little on the older side for a prospect, but clearly that is not something scaring the Steelers away. For a team like Pittsburgh that wants to compete for a championship, a player like Pearsall would fit perfectly. Perhaps his age, which he seems to imply some teams don’t love as much as the Steelers, could cause him to fall to the Steelers in the second round.

If he does happen to fall to the Steelers, they will be getting a versatile player with strong hands. In that same interview with Adams, Pearsall broke down all the different ways he made an impact on the field, not only with his regular duties as a receiver, but also rushing for touchdowns, returning punts and kickoffs, and even throwing a touchdown pass. The Steelers lack depth at receiver, so having someone who can wear a lot of hats would be a plus. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers run to the podium in the second round to select Pearsall if he’s available.