Five WRs In NFL Draft Who Can Help Steelers Replace Diontae Johnson’s Route Running

Diontae Johnson had his warts, as most players do, but he was among the best route runners in the NFL. He consistently placed near the top of the league in average separation and provided a clean target for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks over his five seasons with the team. Last season, when Johnson returned from injury, head coach Mike Tomlin said he was happy to have back an “expert” route runner.

“He’s an expert route runner. Vertical, non-vertical. He can create separation at break points,” Tomlin said in a press conference posted on the team website.

With Johnson traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers need a receiver opposite George Pickens. If they are looking for a similar skill set to the one that Johnson brought to the team, here are five good options that excel in route running. These aren’t necessarily the five best route runners in the class. I am focused on the prospects that have a realistic chance to land in Pittsburgh on day two and three of the draft.

LADD MCCONKEY – GEORGIA

Projected Round: 2

McConkey could very well be off the board by the time the Steelers pick at 51st overall, but there are so many talented receivers. Somebody has to fall below their expected spot. He would make an excellent choice as a WR2 opposite Pickens and has the ability to play inside the slot or out wide.

Here is what Alex Kozora had to say about McConkey’s route running in his scouting report:

“As a route runner, he’s fluid and nuanced, able to create space at the breakpoint. He’s able to make cornerbacks look silly at the top of his route.”

ROMAN WILSON – MICHIGAN

Projected Round: 2

In a similar boat as McConkey, Wilson may not make it to 51. If he does, he would be a perfect candidate to replace Johnson’s skill set. He has great acceleration throughout his route, and his route running was the talk of the 2024 Senior Bowl. A large contingent was at the Michigan pro day including GM Omar Khan, HC Mike Tomlin, and OC Arthur Smith.

Here is what Jonathan Heitritter wrote about his route running in his scouting report:

“Roman Wilson is a well-rounded receiver that brings the skill set of a nuanced route runner to the table as well as the athleticism to win vertically down the field and after the catch.”

Look at this one-on-one rep at the Senior Bowl against top-prospect Quinyon Mitchell.

RICKY PEARSALL JR. – FLORIDA

Projected Round: 2

Pearsall has a good shot at being available at 51, mostly because he primarily played in the slot in college. His combine workout was excellent and answered a lot of questions about his long speed with a 4.41-second 40-yard dash. He has great quickness in his routes and understands how to get open in zone coverage.

Here is what I wrote about Pearsall in my scouting report:

“His release off the line is good and he has a package of moves that he likes to use to beat press-man coverage and jams at the line of scrimmage. He has good foot quickness and moves his body well to break free into his routes.”

JALEN MCMILLAN – WASHINGTON

Projected Round: 3-4

McMillan had the benefit of playing alongside Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk, but he was able to carve out a role for himself with good speed in and out of his breaks, and good variation of timing to throw off a DB’s tempo. He also showed he wasn’t scared to run routes over the middle in traffic.

Here is what Jonathan Heitritter wrote about his route running in his scouting report:

“McMillan also does a great job selling head fakes and jab steps when reaching the top of his routes to fake out defenders tasked with covering him to get that space to get separation.”

BRENDEN RICE – USC

Projected Round: 3-4

He makes sense for a lot of reasons. The Steelers have valued NFL bloodlines and the level of preparation that comes along with it. They talked about that some when Joey Porter Jr. was drafted. Rice, the son of all-time great Jerry Rice, has good acceleration out of his breaks, and expanded his route tree some in his final college season. Being a later-round prospect, he isn’t as refined as the names above, but he has the athleticism and the burst to become a good NFL separator.

Here is what Jonathan Heitritter wrote about Brenden Rice:

“Violently attacks his breaks as a route runner, creating separation with sharp angles.”