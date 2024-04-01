Fittipaldo: Steelers May Revisit Patrick Peterson As Slot Option After Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have so many needs that some of them fall off the radar. Perhaps not for everyone, but for many, they no longer talk about the cornerback position, for example. The Steelers acquired a starter in Donte Jackson via trade, but they still need more help for Joey Porter Jr.

Last year, they brough in veteran Patrick Peterson to serve as a full-time starter, but released him earlier this year. Yet from the horse’s mouth, Peterson said the Steelers are still interested in doing business with him. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wouldn’t find that in the least surprising, aside from perhaps the timing. He spoke to Joe Starkey on 93.7 The Fan about it late last week.

“One of the moves they could make, and I think this is likely to come after the draft, would be”, he said, “the Steelers don’t get a cornerback high, let’s revisit the Patrick Peterson thing. Let’s see if Patrick Peterson wants to come back and be the slot corner”.

Peterson nearly exclusively played the boundary for the vast majority of his 12 years before signing with the Steelers. Pittsburgh wanted to expand his portfolio and he served in a variety of capacities as a result. In a pinch, he even started a number of games at safety. Could he be their next slot receiver as well? They’d better be sure first.

“You don’t really want to do that until after the draft because you don’t want to sign him if you go and get a guy in the second or third round”, Fittipaldo said about the timing of signing Peterson, if they opt for that route. “I think they’re in that boat with a lot of positions. I think you can characterize center the same way”.

Peterson fared well in the slot in 2023 for the Steelers, as a matter of fact. Among all qualifying cornerbacks, he allowed the fewest receptions per snap, allowing just one per 18.9 snaps, via Pro Football Focus. Michael Carter II came second in that category with one every 14.4 snaps.

Peterson also saw the fewest targets among qualifying quarterback with just one target every 9.4 snaps. He allowed the fourth-fewest yards per snap at .76 with an NFL-low passer rating of 47.7. In 151 slot coverage snaps, he allowed 8 catches on 16 targets for 115 yards and an interception.

But these amount to a handful of snaps here and there. Can he handle playing 30-40 slot coverage snaps per game over an entire season? He doesn’t need speed as much on the inside, but he is not the model of physicality, either. He can utilize his great intelligence for the position there, however.

This is a conversation, as Fittipaldo suggested, to consider after the draft, however. And you don’t want to re-sign Peterson in this context unless you’re confident about his role. He’s not coming back to sit on the bench.