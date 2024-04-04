Fittipaldo: ’99 Percent’ Sure Steelers Will Draft O-Line In First Round

Though it may not be news that plants you in your seat, one Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer is nearly certain the team will address offensive line in the first round. Beyond that, though, is up for debate. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Thursday evening, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo was confident o-line would be the area the Steelers address with pick No. 20.

“I can sit here today, guys, what are we 21 days away from the first day of the draft, and I’m 99% sure that it’s going to be an offensive lineman,” Fittpaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “What I can’t tell you is whether it’s gonna be a center or a right tackle. But if I had to say right now, I feel pretty strongly that it’s probably gonna be a right tackle.”

Neither would be a surprise. Center is atop the team’s needs, with the Steelers yet to fill Mason Cole’s spot as the team’s starter in the middle. Aside from hosting veteran Mitch Morse early in free agency, Pittsburgh hasn’t signed or been connected to any other free agent center, watching the top names sign elsewhere. It leaves the draft as their avenue to find a starter.

While it’s a strong class overall, the Steelers run the risk of missing out on a “plug ‘n play” prospect if they don’t take someone in the first round. However, finding that first round option is tricky. Duke’s Graham Barton predominantly played left tackle, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is being viewed outside the Top 20, while West Virginia’s Zach Frazier is likely ticketed for Day Two.

Offensive tackle is an excellent class with depth throughout the first round, a contrast to last year, and the Steelers have expressed a desire to move Broderick Jones to left tackle. There are right tackle options in this year’s class whether it’s Alabama’s JC Latham, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, or Georgia’s Amarius Mims.

Fittipaldo’s confidence implies the team won’t pursue a cornerback or wide receiver early in the draft. They’ve shown more interest in Day Two receivers like Florida’s Ricky Pearsall and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, and the Steelers’ nature is to wait until the second and third rounds to select that position. Cornerback could be a wild card, especially after Clemson’s Nate Wiggins was brought in for a visit Thursday. But offensive line remains the easy choice Narrowing it down from there is the tough part.