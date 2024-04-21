Eyes On The Prize: Ike Taylor Says Omar Khan Is ‘Laser-Focused’ Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft

If there’s one thing that the 2024 NFL offseason has shown us, it’s that Steelers general manager Omar Khan doesn’t mess around.

After having the most active Steelers offseason in recent memory, the team signing the likes of Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen while trading for Justin Field, Khan and Co. have now has their sights set on the NFL draft.

Khan’s first draft was undoubtedly a success with the selections of Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr. and others and according to Ike Taylor, who does some scouting for the team, Khan is laser-focused on adding more high-end players.

“Omar has been on the god dang road,” said Taylor on the Bleav in Steelers podcast. “His last draft class was a hit, but he’s been laser focused. He’s been chomping at the bit. He waited 20 years, and you can tell that all he wants to do is help this team hoist a Lombardi.”

Throughout the pre-draft process, Khan showed up at several schools to watch players at Pro Days. Whether it was Alabama, Georgia, Clemson or Michigan, Khan has been a fixture in the scouting that goes along with the NFL draft.

In between his apparent non-stop schedule, he has been wheelin’ and dealin’, as stated earlier, in an attempt to push the Steelers toward Super Bowl contention.

However, many holes still remain on the roster for Khan to address, leaving all eyes on the draft.

A year ago, the Steelers were aggressive when addressing their most obvious needs. They traded up three spots from 17th in the first round in order to select Jones at tackle. Then, thanks to the Chase Claypool trade to the Bears, they were able to select Porter with the first pick of the second round.

The moves set the precedent that Khan will not sit idly by on draft day. More likely than not, the “laser-focus” Taylor is talking about is in regard to Khan’s Plans A, B and C to fill the gaps on the Steelers.

“I just sit back and watch him move, and he’s moving strategically,” hinted Taylor.

Unfortunately, Taylor didn’t divulge what those strategic moves will be, but he will have a front row seat, saying that he expects to be in the Steelers’ draft room.

As for the rest of us, we will have to watch Khan’s master plan unfold live starting Thursday night.