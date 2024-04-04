Dulac Predicts Broderick Jones Opens Season At Left Tackle

It’s hard to gauge whether the Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have one or two holes in their offensive line, thanks to the gray area of Broderick Jones. Last year’s first-round draft pick, they want to get him over to left tackle, but aren’t ushering their incumbent away.

Dan Moore Jr. has started every game for which he has been healthy at left tackle for the past three years. The Steelers drafted Jones to play left tackle, yet he ended up in the starting lineup on the right side. On multiple occasions, they’ve declined opportunities to commit to moving him to the left side this offseason. Largely, that’s because first they need someone who can play right tackle.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, however, seems confident they will do what is necessary. Asked in his chat session yesterday to predict the Steelers’ Week 1 left tackle, he said that it will be Broderick Jones. Take that for what it’s worth, but it seems the majority expect the team to take a tackle in the first round for the second year in a row.

Jones came into the NFL last season relatively inexperienced, and the Steelers didn’t give him much offseason work playing at right tackle. Given a full offseason to prepare, he may well be equally capable of playing on the right.

But they drafted him to be the left tackle, and he is the best left tackle they have. Surely they don’t anticipate Moore starting there again next season, if he’s even re-signed. For as little as fans like him, if he finishes his rookie contract as a four-year starting left tackle, someone will pay him. Not $20 million a year, but more than Pittsburgh would pay him as a swing tackle who can’t swing.

Even if the Steelers draft a right tackle in the first round, it doesn’t guarantee Jones moves right away. If they draft an inexperienced player like Mims, for example, he may need half a year of seasoning. Many speculate that Moore would remain at left tackle and Jones on the right until a rookie is ready.

I’m personally not convinced of that, because it means preparing Jones to play two positions. If you intend to move him after the draft, you ought to commit to doing it as soon as possible. Then you can prepare your options at right tackle, including letting Moore try his hand there for an extended period.

After all, if a rookie starts at some point, Moore is going to have to try to be a swing tackle. He’s going to have to give it a whirl on the right side if he can’t permanently hold a starting job. Within that line of thinking, I’m inclined to agree with Dulac’s prediction that Jones opens the season at left tackle.