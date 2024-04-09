Duke Manyweather Raves About Dan Moore Jr.’s Offseason: ‘It’s Been His Best’

Offensive tackle is one of the most linked positions to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the upcoming NFL draft. That’s because last year’s starting LT Dan Moore Jr. was arguably the worst pass-blocking offensive tackle in the league. So whether it’s by drafting a new starting left tackle or drafting a right tackle to kick last year’s first-round pick Broderick Jones back to his natural position, people want a new offensive tackle. Regardless of how the Steelers improve the position, they’ll need improved play to help whichever of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields plays quarterback this season. Both quarterbacks have been known for taking a ton of sacks.
But why did Moore continue to start last season while Jones replaced former starting RT Chukwuma Okorafor? Duke Manyweather of OL Masterminds has a theory on that. He joined Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for Tuesday’s episode of the Chipped Ham and Football podcast. They discussed all things offensive line and Steelers, and Moore was the first big talking point.
“Every year, people are looking to replace him,” Manyweather said. “But there’s something to be said about the way Dan goes about his business, the way he prepares, and the way he’s gotten better every single year. I think that the coaching staff and I think the front office respects that.”
You may disagree with Manyweather’s assessment of Moore improving year after year, but Manyweather knows his stuff. He is deeper in the world of offensive line play than just about any other human being on the planet who isn’t actively playing the position. And there are probably offensive linemen less in tune with the position than he is.
We know that the Steelers love and reward players who work hard and prepare well. That may be the reason why Moore could still be their plans despite his struggles in 2023. Manyweather went on to say that fans can get caught up in the search for elite players at every position on the football field.
“There’s a lot more good and average baseline in the NFL than there is elite,” Manyweather said. “You can make the argument that Dan Moore has kind of exceeded expectation for where he was drafted… I’m excited to see it because I think this offseason so far, and he still has his offseason program in the summer block, but it’s been his best. Really mature in terms of the way his body’s looking right now. He’s always worked really hard, but I just see a different sense of urgency in the way he moves and just like some of the grown-man strength is coming… I’d like to see him take another leap and be a little more consistent in his pass protection and anchoring.”
As noted above, Moore really struggled in terms of pass blocking this past season. Pro Football Focus charged him with eight sacks, 39 pressures, and 55 hurries. He will need to be more than just a little more consistent in his pass protection to truly fix his 2023 errors. Perhaps that added strength Manyweather talked about can help with his issues because he struggled when dealing with powerful edge rushes.
Accordingly, the Steelers have certainly been doing their homework on the offensive tackle position in the upcoming NFL draft. They’ve met in person with quite a few players throughout the process, and offensive tackle is one of the most popular positions mocked for the Steelers in the first round. However, Manyweather thinks that Moore could be primed for his best season as a pro yet. Whether that’s enough to dissuade the Steelers from investing a first-round pick in the position remains to be seen.