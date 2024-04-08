DL Dean Lowry Discusses His Reason For Signing With Steelers: ‘There Is A Strong Sense Of Urgency’

One of the underrated needs on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster’ entering the offseason was the defensive line. Then they lost Armon Watts, who was a solid and efficient rotational player last season, and their main contributors are aging and nearing the end of their contracts. The defensive line group, at least at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, is not overly attractive so the Steelers needed a veteran piece to tide them over and alleviate the need to address the position early. Dean Lowry was the perfect signing for that purpose.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Lowry has a lot of starting experience and fits the profile for what the Steelers look for in a defensive lineman. At 6-6, 296 pounds, he has the size to play 5-tech defensive end to join the rotation with Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward. He recently gave an interview with Matt Trowbridge of the Rockford Register Star to discuss his new landing spot in Pittsburgh.

“I am excited to join a franchise that is known for its defense,” Lowry said. “The level of consistency that Coach [Mike] Tomlin has had over a decade now is really impressive. I am looking forward to being a part of it. Also, you see some similarities between Green Bay and Pittsburgh, with respect to being an iconic franchise and being in a community that really values football.”

Lowry spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Packers and was remarkably healthy, missing just three games. He then went to the Minnesota Vikings and suffered a torn pectoral muscle to miss the first significant chunk of time in his career.

“It was a challenging year. My first-ever serious injury,” Lowry said. “I am finally healthy and building back strength. It shouldn’t be an issue going into training camp.”

Over his career, he has 266 total tackles, 143 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. That level of consistency in his production will be a huge asset to the Steelers. Just last season, Heyward missed the first portion of the season with a groin injury, and even after he returned, he was not at full strength. Lowry will help insulate the group against injuries and keep the rest of the rotation fresh.

“I am more of a depth piece at this point, but that’s a good place to be,” Lowry said. “It’s a team that always has a good defense. It’s a well-run organization. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

The Steelers appear to be continuing to look for help and competition along the defensive line to inject more youth beyond Keeanu Benton from last year’s draft. From what has been reported, the Steelers have brought in five defensive linemen for pre-draft visits. Anyone from Day 1 and 2 prospects like Braden Fiske, Darius Robinson, and Maason Smith, to late-round prospects like Logan Lee and Khristian Boyd.

If they do draft a developmental prospect, he will be entering the perfect situation where he can sit behind a bunch of veterans and learn the defense. That is how things used to work, like back when Heyward was a rookie, so it would be nice to usher in the next era of the Steelers defensive front in a similar fashion. Lowry figured to be a part of that transition.

“Meeting with Coach Tomlin, he made it clear that there is a strong sense of urgency right now in the building and he wants guys who have been there and done that,” Lowry said.