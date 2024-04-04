Depot After Dark: Watt Meet ‘N Greet, Steelers Draft Party, Fields Third-Best Backup

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 3.

Meet T.J. Watt

If you’re looking to get a chance to meet one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest stars, this is your opportunity. T.J Watt posted on Instagram yesterday that he’ll be at the Ross Park Mall this Saturday, April 6, from 12-1:30 for a meet and greet with fans. It will take place outside of Dicks Sporting Goods.

A meet and greet with T.J. Watt at Dick's Sporting Goods on Saturday, April 6 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/JyvZnyV8m4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 3, 2024

Watt will hopefully keep meeting quarterbacks come the fall after recording an NFL-leading 19 of them in 2023.

Steelers Draft Party

While the city of Pittsburgh hopes to host a future NFL draft, Mexico will be holding another Steelers draft party. As announced by the @LosSteelers account yesterday, there will be a Black and Gold draft party just as there was last year.

This time, it will take place in Monterrey at the Banorte Stadium.

¡Los Steelers en Monterrey por PRIMERA VEZ!🇲🇽 Celebremos juntos la llegada de los nuevos integrantes del equipo en nuestra NFL Draft Party en Terraza Estadio Banorte🥳 ¡Compra tus boletos YA! (Cantidad limitada): https://t.co/CPjR0wT22l | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/IOZGPrUdXJ — Steelers en Español (@LosSteelers) April 2, 2024

Last year, Najee Harris and Alex Highsmith headed down to Mexico as tourists and to jointly announce one of the Steelers’ draft picks, which became OLB Nick Herbig.

Fields Backs Up The Backups

Pro Football Network offered a list of the top backups in football. And even though he’s coming off being a three-year starter for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields couldn’t crack the top spot. Instead, Dallas Robinson slid Fields into the third-best backup position, writing:

“Having traded former first-round pick Kenny Pickett (who will show up later on this list) in March, the Steelers will enter the 2024 campaign with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields atop their depth chart.”

More information than analysis but the expectation is for Fields to back up Wilson to begin the season, though the team’s depth chart isn’t cemented in place. The New England Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett was named Robinson’s top backup under the assumption he’ll become the No. 2 behind whichever rookie quarterback the team selects. Despite a large contract, Gardner Minshew II is also listed as the Las Vegas Raiders’ backup, though it feels like he still has a solid chance to begin the year as the Raiders’ starter.

Pickett, now the Eagles backup to Jalen Hurts, came in 13th on the list.