Depot After Dark: Steelers’ All-Time WR Trio, Najee Harris Workout, Colts GM Looking To Trade

Steelers All-Time WR Trio

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson listed some of the top WR trios of all time on Saturday’s episode of Nightcap. They didn’t constrict the list to players who actually played with each other on the field, but instead looked at the top three from each franchise’s history, past and present. After listing several off, Shannon had a revelation. They had left off the Steelers.

“Oh, the Steelers! How are we going to forget about the Steelers?” Sharpe said. “[Lynn] Swann, [John] Stallworth, AB [Antonio Brown].”

“That’s interchangeable, you could throw Hines [Ward] in there too,” Johnson added.

That list of three (or four) receivers would stack up well against just about any other franchise in the league. Two of the four are Hall of Famers. Ward is an eight-time semifinalist and could get in one day, and Brown was a surefire Hall of Famer until off-the-field issues got in the way.

Najee Harris Workout

With the voluntary offseason program beginning last week, players are ramping up their preparations for the 2024 NFL season. Steelers RB Najee Harris is entering an important year. Unless the team picks up his fifth-year option by May 2, or signs him to a longer-term extension, he will be entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Harris’ performance trainer Josh Scott posted a clip of him working out in the sand. The sand provides a nice surface with extra resistance, making movements more difficult and engaging all the muscles in your legs. Arthur Smith and the new offense of Pittsburgh will run through Harris (and Jaylen Warren), so it is nice to see him putting in the work.

Najee Harris getting sand training in per joshscottcscs on IG 🏖️ #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jYGZaRVtJr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 20, 2024

Colts GM Looking To Trade

Earlier today Alex Kozora wrote about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being open to a trade up starting at pick No. 20 (the Steelers first-round pick). Another GM has talked about the possibility of trading, either up or down.

“The more picks you have, the better,” Colts GM Chris Ballard said via an NFL.com article. “When we see one that’s in striking distance that we think we can go get, we’ll do it. But it’s got to work out.”

Yeah, most GMs would likely say the same thing, but at the very least you know that trading up or down is on Ballard’s mind. The Colts hold picks 1:15, 2:46, and 3:82 over the first two days. Any of those spots could make a solid trade partner for the Steelers. Round 1 is a possibility if they want to move up for a plug-and-play right tackle while Round 2 could be for a center, for example.