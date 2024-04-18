Depot After Dark: New Kickoff Rules ‘Secrets’, Belichick’s New Gig, Draft Prospect Passes Away

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 17.

Steelers Workout Photos

More photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers as they’re in the first week of Phase One of the team’s offseason program. The team’s Twitter account sent out these photos, highlighting weight room and on-field work.

New Kickoff Rules ‘Secrets’

The NFL will have to reckon with a new set of kickoff rules this year, its most radical change ever. Now, coaches have to adjust to the new layout, the return and coverage teams pitted just five yards apart as the kickoff becomes more like a run play than anything else.

A Fox Sports article talked to several who played and coached in the XFL, where the NFL is borrowing the kickoff formation from, to gather insight on the keys to having a successful return (and coverage) team.

“Vision, patience, setting up the block are all big elements,” said kick return leader Darrius Shepherd. “Those seams, they come and go really fast, so you have to be able to capitalize and hit it. I think a lot of O-line coaches might have fun giving their two cents on how to set up good creases.”

The nature of kickoffs could change the positions usually on the field for the play. Uber-athletic linemen might be given the chance to block, while defensive linemen might have the opportunity to cover. The returners might focus more on running backs than wide receivers or defensive backs.

“As a running back, it’s the same thing as if you’re running inside zone, outside zone, power, counter, reading the blocks,” said Dallas Renegades RB Austin Walter. “You get through that line of scrimmage, you’re just running to daylight.”

Check out the entire article and quotes here.

Belichick’s New Gig

Bill Belichick has a new job. No longer a head football coach, Belichick is signing on with ESPN for draft weekend, providing analysis during the weekend.

Belichick appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday for a lengthy interview, offering insight on his draft approach now and in the final week before the main event.

We're so INCREDIBLY PUMPED Coach "I'm looking forward to it and Draft Weekend is always an exciting time.. It'll be fun to be with you guys and get your expertise" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VnjLzVcuSb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2024

Reportedly, Belichick still has a desire to get back into coaching in 2025. But it seems he’ll be on a media tour during 2024.

Draft Prospect Dies

Finally, some very sad news to pass along. Albany University announced the death of DE AJ Simon, a draft-eligible prospect in next week’s class.

Forever a Great Dane pic.twitter.com/OoNxvLsqNb — UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024

Simon’s cause of death is currently unknown. A transfer from D-II Bloomsburg, he had a highly productive 2023 season for the Great Danes, finishing with 55 tackles (21.5 TFL) and 12.5 sacks. That included four multi-sack performances, helping lead his school to the playoff semifinals.

Attending Buffalo’s Pro Day, Simon weighed in at 6012, 260 pounds, and ran a 4.64 40-yard dash. He was projected to be an undrafted free agent, likely signing with a team sometime next Saturday. Our thoughts are with the school, his teammates, and his family.