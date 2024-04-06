Depot After Dark: Jeremiah’s Top 50, Steelers Draft Odds, Custom Polamalu Cleats

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Jeremiah’s Top 50

NFL Network lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah updated his latest Top 50 prospects list earlier this week. USC QB Caleb Williams remains No. 1 while a trio of wide receivers, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers, take spots 2-4.

For the Steelers, OT Amarius Mims comes in at No. 22, down two spots from Jeremiah’s previous list. The “Big Three” at center are ranked within 15 spots of each others: Duke’s Graham Barton at No. 24 (up three spots), Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson at No. 30 (no change), and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier at No. 37 (down two spots).

Rutgers CB Max Melton rounded out the list at No. 50 as one of the better slot corner options in this year’s draft.

Steelers Draft Odds

Though it’s ranked by position, Fan Duel released their draft odds of the direction Pittsburgh’s likely to go in Round One. According to their numbers, offensive line is the heavy favorite to be taken at No. 20 with -240 odds. Of course, debating and deciding center versus offensive tackle, much less a specific name, is up for debate. Wide receiver has the second-best odds of +470 while cornerback is narrowly behind at +550. No other position group has realistic odds.

The NFL Draft kicks off April 25.

Custom Polamalu Cleats

A really cool way to show your love of the Steelers and Troy Polamalu. As shared by the team Twitter account, a TikToker who goes by @_chummys shared a video of him making a pair of custom Polamalu cleats out of his jersey.

Even though it hurts a little to see someone cut up one of his jerseys, the end product looks impressive.