Troy Polamalu Endorses Steelers Drafting Troy Fautanu

For all the grades and speculation and scouting reports, if Troy Polamalu signs off on a draft pick, it’s a good one. Polamalu spoke with local Pittsburgh channel WTAE on Friday, endorsing the Fautanu the player and the person.

“Carries himself with humility and plays with a lot of passion and violence,” Polamalu said. “So I think that’s one thing the Steelers are going to be excited about. It’s one thing I know I’m excited about when I heard about this draft pick.”

In his press conference after arriving in Pittsburgh, Fautanu said he was a big Polamalu fan growing up, even wearing his No. 43 jersey until coaches made him an offensive lineman. Both are of Polynesian descent. The two once met while Fautanu was on a recruiting trip to USC. Now, Fautanu will play in the city where Polamalu, a fellow first-round pick, carved out a Hall of Fame career.

It’s not the first time Polamalu has spoken highly of the direction the Steelers are going, praising their “unprecedented” offseason that featured a completely overhauled quarterback room and goal of getting back to basics by building up the offensive and defensive lines while fixing team culture.

Fautanu is regarded as high character but with a mean streak on the field. Pittsburgh’s draft class centered on physicality, drafting three offensive linemen in their top five selections, all road graders. Mike Tomlin said the team went heavy up front because they want to “roll people,” a stout running game with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren carrying over their end-of-2023 success.

My understanding is that Fautanu and the rest of the Steelers’ rookie draft picks will be invited to attend Polamalu’s upcoming Celebrity Flag Football Game held May 21 at Acrisure Stadium. It might not be pair’s first meeting, but it’ll be the first time Fautanu has spoken with Polamalu in years. And it’ll be a conversation between a former Steeler and a current one, a great way for Fautanu to understand the standard set in Pittsburgh and a bar he’ll work to reach.