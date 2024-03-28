‘It Is Wild:’ Troy Polamalu Excited By Steelers’ ‘Unprecedented’ Offseason

Even former players realize the Pittsburgh Steelers are doing business a little differently than usual. In one of the most active offseasons in franchise history, the team completely overhauling its quarterback room, trading away two starters, and signing its highest-paid outside free agent in history, Troy Polamalu agrees with how the Steelers’ fan base is feeling. It’s been a wild ride.

Appearing on the Big K Morning Show Thursday, Polamalu shared his thoughts on what Pittsburgh has done since the start of free agency. Which, though only two weeks ago, feels like a lifetime.

“It is wild, it’s unprecedented, I could say,” Polamalu told host Larry Richert. “We could say that. It’s not like anything our program, our organization has seen. But I think it’s exciting, too. There has been a lot of change with Kevin Colbert [retiring as GM], we have the scouting department changing. Those kinds of things have shake-up culture.”

General manager Omar Khan has reshaped the roster. That began in 2023 with several free agent additions. CB Patrick Peterson, OG Isaac Seumalo, LB Cole Holcomb, and LB Elandon Roberts were some of the most notable names added. Still, Khan stayed true to the team’s roots and built through the draft with the front end of the class all contributing. By season’s end, OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., and NT Keeanu Benton were all starters while TE Darnell Washington and OLB Nick Herbig were solid rotational players.

It’s not just a change in general manager. As Polamalu pointed out, the scouting staff has seen about 50 percent turnover since Khan was promoted, leading to new ideas, philosophies, and visions.

Pittsburgh’s biggest change this year came at quarterback. All three on the team’s 2023 roster, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph, are gone. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Kyle Allen now populate the team’s depth chart. Polamalu expressed his excitement over the group and shared a personal interaction with Fields.

“I’m really excited for Justin and Russell. I actually met Justin Fields one time. And to be honest, I didn’t know it was him. I was just like, ‘It’s a football player I want to say hi to him.’ But here’s what’s funny about it. When I left, I was like, ‘I met that linebacker over there.’ I pointed and [a friend] was like, ‘No, no, that’s Justin Fields, the quarterback for the Bears.’ He’s huge. These guys are different these days.”

At the 2021 NFL Combine, Fields checked in at 6-3, 227 pounds, essentially the size of many modern-day linebackers. The Steelers will look to even out his game and turn him into a consistent playmaker.

While Pittsburgh’s stepping into a critical year with plenty of new variables, Polamalu is excited for the season to get started.

“It’s going to be awesome for Steelers Nation this year,” he said.

Polamalu will soon visit Acrisure Stadium for a celebrity flag football game in the “Resilience Bowl.” After that, he’ll watch the Steelers take the field in the fall as they look to win their first playoff game since 2016.