Troy Polamalu Returning To Pittsburgh As Host Of Inaugural Resilience Bowl

Troy Polamalu is returning to the football field. Kind of. As shared on his Instagram page earlier this week, Polamalu is counting down the days until he hosts the inaugural “Resilience Bowl,” to be hosted at Acrisure Stadium on May 21 from 5-8 PM/EST. He is working in conjunction with the Neighborhood Resilience Project to put on the event.

“Can’t wait to rally alongside some of my good friends in support of the Neighborhood Resilience Project and the Pittsburgh community. Get ready to experience a football celebration unlike any other,” his post in part reads.

According to the game’s website, the day will feature activities, food, entertainment, and be capped with a celebrity flag football game of which Polamalu will play in.

“I’m excited to come home to Pittsburgh and play alongside some of my best friends and former teammates in the Resilience Bowl,” Polamalu said via the bowl’s website.

It’s not yet known which other celebs will participate in the event but he’s likely to be playing with – and against – some of his former Steelers’ teammates. Top sponsors will also have the chance to play in the game.

Tickets to the event start as low as $20 though there’s a Black and Gold Reception in the evening. Those tickets will cost $300. The money raised will go to the Neighborhood Resiliency Project whose “mission supports the transformation of Trauma Affected Communities to Resilient, Healing and Healthy Communities through Trauma Informed Community Development.”

The Steelers’ first-round pick in 2003, Troy Polamalu had a Hall of Fame career. Bouncing back from a tough rookie season, he went on to make eight Pro Bowls, four All-Pro teams, and won a pair of Super Bowls. His career wrapped up with nearly 800 tackles, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and five total defensive touchdowns. An obvious first-ballot Hall of Famer, he was officially inducted in 2021, delayed by one year due to the pandemic.

While Polamalu has generally stayed out of the public eye since retiring after the 2014 season, he’s still appeared in several commercials and usually makes the rounds during the Super Bowl. He’s also kept tabs on the Steelers, rooting them on ahead of their 2023 Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.