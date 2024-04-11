Depot After Dark: Heyward Honored, Ravens Sign Ace Returner, No Christmas Eve Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 10.

Heyward Honored

Another honor for Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward. The city of Pittsburgh named Wednesday, April 10, “Cam Heyward Day” as presented by city Mayor Ed Gainey, honoring him for being named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Today is Cam Heyward Day! This morning, @Pittsburgh & @gainey_ed honored @CamHeyward for his dedicated service to the city and being named the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. 📝: https://t.co/atkpy7m9Jg pic.twitter.com/A81QMmMaIu — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) April 10, 2024

“You have done a lot of work in the city,” Gainey said via Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “I am appreciative, because it speaks volumes of how you use your platform. I always think you should use your platform to uplift other people, and you have done that. I just want to personally say thank you.

"And I like the way you tackle quarterbacks. I appreciate that." Heyward was recognized for his continued and consistent community work through his Heyward House Foundation and other contributions around the city.

National Siblings Day

Wednesday was also National Siblings Day, and no team celebrates like Pittsburgh. The Steelers shared photos of their two current sibling pairings, Cam and Connor Heyward and Nick and Nate Herbig.

Meanwhile, the NFL shared a video of the Heywards, debating who is funnier, better dressed, and other superlatives.

Ravens Sign Returner

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former All-Pro returner Deonte Harty to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Former All-Pro return man and WR Deonte Harty is signing with the #Ravens on a one-year deal, per me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/IMBotxHuqf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2024

Harty, who made his All-Pro/Pro Bowl in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints, spent 2023 with the Buffalo Bills. There, he caught 15 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown, including a 96-yard punt return touchdown, the second PR score of his career. Harty had a 34-yard catch against Pittsburgh in the Bills’ Wild Card win.

It’s all the more reason for the Steelers to have a good set of gunners to replace the departed James Pierre and Miles Boykin.

Christmas Eve Cancelled

Though the NFL will hold two Wednesday games on Christmas this year, the league will relent in a small way, not scheduling anything on Christmas Eve. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL confirmed there won’t be a game on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

To a degree, it makes sense. Tuesday isn’t exactly a traditional football night. But neither is Wednesday, and the league has no issue making a messy schedule to have teams play in the middle of the week without even the reason of a pandemic to explain things.

We’ll see how the league handles this next year. Given that Christmas Eve falls on a Wednesday, it’s logical the NFL will play a Wednesday/Thursday slate of games for the holidays. But this year, there will only be Christmas Day games. We’ll see if the Steelers are “honored” with one of them.