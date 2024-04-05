Depot After Dark: Fields New Commercial, Big NFL Network Layoffs, Freiermuth Trains

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 4.

Fields’ New Commercial

New Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields has a new ad. He’s starring in Reebok’s latest commercial for its FloatZig 1 sneakers. The company tweeted out the ad Thursday morning, showing Fields running stars and doing laps around a track.

Running Hack: Embrace the noise… and focus on the sounds that fuel you. Just ask @justnfields. The FloatZig 1 is now available in the US on https://t.co/bz91IWClqe pic.twitter.com/FA8oHe9n2u — Reebok (@Reebok) April 4, 2024

Traded over from the Chicago Bears last March, Fields is expected to begin his Steelers’ career as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Russell Wilson.

NFL Network Layoffs

A tough day for the football media landscape. NFL Network announced a series of layoffs highlighted by many prominent names. As shared by Awful Announcing and originally reported by The Athletic, some of the notable people let go by the NFL-owned media company include reporter James Palmer, host Andrew Siciliano (whose parents I met at training camp one year; big Steelers fans and couldn’t have been nicer), and reporter Melissa Stark.

Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer, Melissa Stark, and Will Selva out at NFL Network https://t.co/3TJaaQVLzj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 4, 2024

An NFL spokesman said this was a byproduct of the company’s “normal course” of evaluating its talent. Best wishes to those impacted by today’s layoffs.

Former Steelers OL Signs

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OL Jarrid Williams has found himself back on a professional roster. On Wednesday, he signed with the UFL D.C. Defenders, placed on the Inactive list in what seems to be a procedural measure. The UFL announced the transaction in its Wednesday roundup.

The United Football League has announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/OvOhQ3MbpE — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) April 4, 2024

Williams signed with the Steelers last offseason and was carried into camp, but he was the first player released after the team arrived to Latrobe. A college tackle, Williams played left guard in Pittsburgh. He has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and will look to get back into an NFL camp later this year. Williams was with the San Antonio Brahmas before being waived during final cutdowns.

Freiermuth Works Out

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is hard at work this offseason, spending time in his home region. According to his Instagram account, Freiermuth was training at Boston College’s facility.

Pat Freiermuth getting work in at Boston College per his IG update #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/csIBu0Ys0i — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 4, 2024

Coming off an injury-plagued and disappointing season, Freiermuth will look to return to the success he had his first two years in the league. Despite the down 2023, it’s possible the Steelers will look to sign him to a long-term extension ahead of the regular season. The team’s second round pick in 2021, Freiermuth has 155 career receptions for 1,537 yards and 11 touchdowns.