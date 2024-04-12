Depot After Dark: ‘Alex Highsmith Day,’ New Helmet Designs, Former LB Now Analyst

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 11.

Alex Highsmith Day

Wednesday was “Cam Heyward Day” in Pittsburgh. Last week, it was “Alex Highsmith Day” in Wilmington. As covered by WECT 6 news, Mayor Bill Saffo proclaimed the day honoring Highsmith, a Wilmington native.

“God has blessed me with this platform, to just be a light for him and do it all for his glory,” Highsmith said during the event. “So knowing that the main reason I have this platform is not just to play football but to make a difference and be a blessing to others. Knowing that I have this platform, I know it comes with great responsibility and that is to give back to others and make a difference.”

Highsmith has been community-first throughout his career behind his Highsmith Family Foundation. He’s also starred on the field, leading the team in sacks in 2022. It earned him a payday ahead of the 2023 season.

New Helmet Designs

The NFL is relaxing its helmet policy, allowing all teams a third helmet design, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. As he notes, this policy was open to teams re-designing their logos for this season but will go into effect for all teams next year for the 2025 year.

The NFL informed clubs today it has revised the uniform policy to allow teams a third helmet design, per source. This expansion was offered to the teams that were going through the re-design process for the 2024 season and is now open to all clubs for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/8pXHLtZqjm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2024

Not that the Steelers exactly have the most flashy and creative helmet, sticking with the solid, old-school style right down to having their logo on only one side of their helmet. But it’s good to see the league allowing teams and players to be more creative with its jersey number policy and now helmet designs.

Stevenson Sylvester Now An Analyst

Bit out of left field, but stumbled across clips of former Steelers LB Stevenson Sylvester serving as an analyst for KSL Sports in Utah, breaking down the Utes’ top draft prospects. Here’s one on OL Sataoa Laumea, who we’ll profile for the site Friday.

A fifth round pick of the Steelers in 2020, Sylvester played for the team from 2010 through 2013, appearing in 50 games and making a pair of starts. He recorded 34 tackles and forced a pair of fumbles. If you want to check out more of his breakdowns, you can follow along here.