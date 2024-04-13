Depot After Dark: Acrisure Flooding, Bill Cowher Roast, Browns Make Trade

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 12.

Acrisure Flooding

If you’re from the Pittsburgh area, you’re very aware of how much rain the region has gotten this month, including Thursday, that’s resulted in flooding. Let’s just say it’s a good thing the Steelers aren’t playing at Acrisure Stadium anytime soon…or hosting a draft.

As Josh Yohe tweeted out Friday afternoon, flood waters surround the Steelers’ home venue.

Hope the Steelers have good flood insurance … pic.twitter.com/xPSBrxi5et — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) April 12, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, this has easily been the wettest start to spring (March 1 through April 12) in Pittsburgh history, beating the previous mark set in 1967 by nearly three inches.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Bill Cowher Roast

Tonight is Mel Blount’s annual celebrity roast. This year’s honoree is former head coach Bill Cowher, who will be ribbed by Steelers’ legends and players he once coached. Blount shared the message in a tweet shared by the official Steelers’ account.

“We’re here to celebrate Bill Cowher, legendary Steelers’ head coach,” Blount said. “All proceeds benefit the Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative. We’re going to have a great night. Looking forward to some great stories of Bill Cowher.

Tonight @MelBlountYLI is celebrating @CowherCBS at his Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast! pic.twitter.com/Dq31GT5fSO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 12, 2024

Blount’s roasts began in 1998 and have run every year except 2020-2022 due to the pandemic. It returned last year with Troy Polamalu. Past “roastees” include Chuck Noll, Jerome Bettis, and Terry Bradshaw.

Here’s a look at the whole group attending. A great photo.

Family reunion tonight at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast honoring @CowherCBS 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/qxMzz3FLhl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 13, 2024

Browns Make Trade

A rare April trade for the NFL. Not exactly a headliner but the Cleveland Browns dealt OT Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans for a 2024 seventh round selection.

Trade: The #Titans have traded for #Browns OT Leroy Watson for a 2024 seventh-round pick. A depth addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2024

Watson, a college tight end, appeared in seven games for the Browns in 2023, logging 55 offensive snaps. He went undrafted in 2022 out of UTSA. The Titans’ new offensive line coach is Bill Callahan, coaching under son Brian. Callahan served as the Browns’ o-line coach last season, creating the connection between Tennessee and Watson.

SteelHERs Social

For any women interested in a Steelers’ experience, check out info on the SteelHERS Social taking place May 22. According to the team website, the event will be held from 5:30 PM/EST to 9 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium. It’ll feature on-field drills, tailgating, paint & sip, and a special appearance by Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.