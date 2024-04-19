Charles Davis: ‘Do You Really Think Mike Tomlin Is Happy Just Being .500 Every Year?’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a well-earned reputation for patience and loyalty. Just look at the history of head coaches in Pittsburgh. However, that’s become a point of contention for some Steelers fans as of late. People point to the lack of postseason success in recent years as a reason for the Steelers to move on from Mike Tomlin. Even former NFL scout John Middlekauff thinks it’s past time for the Steelers and Tomlin to part ways.

NFL analyst Charles Davis disagrees with that assessment. He joined the Take Command show on The Team 980 with former NFL TE Logan Paulson on Thursday, and one of the primary topics was stability and the relationship between owners and coaches. Despite the show being focused on the Washington Commanders, Davis dove into the Steelers and Tomlin.

“I love how all the Pittsburgh people are all upset with Mike Tomlin,” Davis said. “‘I’m tired of us just, every year Mike Tomlin finishes over .500 like that’s a big deal.’ That team last year had no business winning 10 games, and they did. So they do this all the time and people act like it’s no big deal.”

That’s been a common argument among Tomlin supporters. He wills them to win games that they shouldn’t win. In 2023, the Steelers tied for the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league with 13. They were tied with the Carolina Panthers starting a rookie quarterback. The New York Jets had the fewest passing touchdowns with 11.

The Steelers were also tied for fifth-fewest passing yards with the Chicago Bears at 3,421. The passing offense was one of the worst in the league. There is no coincidence that the Steelers are surrounded by teams drafting in the top 10 this year. Yet the Steelers are drafting 20th after making the playoffs.

Critics still skewer Tomlin for the lack of playoff success. Part of that is the rich history of the Steelers. Part of that is the truth that the team hasn’t won a playoff game in a long time per its standards.

Davis has a question for all those fans calling for Tomlin’s head.

“What I tell people all the time is ‘Do you really think Mike Tomlin is happy just being .500 every year?'” Davis said. “No. They’re trying to find a way to get better and get there, too. But you know something? You want to have that, or do you want to have one of those organizations where… every two or three years, you’re hitting a reset button and you’re fighting to get to .500 in the first place?”

That’s the exact reason why the Steelers historically stick by their head coaches, including Tomlin. Tomlin ensures stability and a floor of performance. He’s going to keep the Steelers at .500 minimum. It’s easier to build on that platform than resetting and trying something new every two to three years like Davis said.

Do the Steelers need to get better? Absolutely. Steelers owner Art Rooney II expressed his frustration early in the offseason with no wins in the playoffs recently. Yet no one with the Steelers doubts that Tomlin is resting on his laurels and doesn’t care.

So remember, despite your frustrations with how long it’s been since the Steelers have won a playoff game, there are franchises that dream of being the Steelers of recent years.