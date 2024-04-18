‘I Think The Steelers Are In A Little Bit Of Trouble:’ Former Scout Still Believes Pittsburgh Should’ve Fired Mike Tomlin

Despite upgrades at quarterback and the splashy signing of ILB Patrick Queen, former NFL scout John Middlekauff isn’t much more optimistic about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances. While debate over Mike Tomlin’s future has calmed after nearly boiling over last December, Middlekauff’s stance hasn’t changed, believing the team should’ve canned Tomlin at the end of the season and gone in a new direction led by a new voice.

“I thought they should’ve moved on from Tomlin last year,” he said on his Three & Out podcast Wednesday. “Like I said, it’s time for a new start.”

Pittsburgh’s play has gotten stagnant despite still finding ways to pull itself over the .500 mark and often making the playoffs. But advancing further than that has proven to be a monumental challenge, the Steelers losers of their last five playoff games. Their last postseason victory came in 2016, their AFC Championship Game run before falling to the New England Patriots.

Though Middlekauff is still calling for Tomlin’s removal, the Steelers are expected to go in the opposite direction. A contract extension is likely coming for Mike Tomlin sometime this year. His previous deal was signed in April while past extensions occurred shortly before training camp.

For Middlekauff, he doesn’t see the Steelers doing enough to change their circumstances in a meaningful way.

“I think the Steelers are in a little trouble,” he said. “They’re not going to be terrible but I kinda view them in the same range they’ve been in. Nine, 10 wins and a one-and-done playoff.”

The Super Bowl is Pittsburgh’s goal but winning in the playoffs is the obvious first step. This is the team’s longest playoff win drought since the merger, even finding ways to win during the lackluster 1980s and early 2000s before Ben Roethlisberger’s arrival. Frustration of going so long without a win can be felt throughout the organization, including owner Art Rooney II.

Middlekauff also believes Justin Fields will take over Russell Wilson’s starting gig before Halloween.

“I would expect Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback by mid-October,” he said. “That’s one prediction I feel pretty strongly about. We’re going to see Justin Fields much sooner than later.”

Wilson is expected to begin the year as the Steelers’ starter but signed to a one-year deal for the league minimum, there’s no guarantees about his status during or after the season. There’s plenty of “new” in this offense in the hopes of producing a new result, though Middlekauff seems skeptical of that outcome.